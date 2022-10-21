LOCAL BRIEFS: ECHS Class of ‘72 plans reunion

EC Class of ‘72 to reunite

The East Clinton Class of 1972 will hold its 50th year class reunion on November 19 at the Elks Lodge, 2567 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. All classmates, friends and teachers are invited to attend.

The evening will begin with a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Music for the evening will be provided by Charlie Hargrave from Chazziz DJ Service.

The cost will be $30 per person, and a cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

There are several classmates we do not have correct addresses for. If you have not received a reservation form through Facebook or via U.S. mail, please contact Susan Combs Thompson at 937-725-1620 or JoEtta Carnahan Haines at 937-584-4296.