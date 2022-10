WILMINGTON — A huge crowd came out on a beautiful Saturday evening as Wilmington Parks & Recreation hosted the annual drive-through Trunk-or-Treat Saturday at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, featuring kids in costumes and many businesses and organizations providing the sweet treats.

Vehicles filled with little ones wrapped all the way around the park back to the Fife Avenue entrance, then as far as the eye could see on Fife.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal