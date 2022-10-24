One dead in 2-vehicle crash on SR 73

GREEN TWP., Clinton Co. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 a.m. on State Route 73 in Green Township between Murphy and Dailey Roads.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Jeffrey L. Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown, was operating a black, 1997 Honda CR-V, southeast on State Route 73.

The driver of the other vehicle, Tanner R. Dixon, 21, of Leesburg, was operating a white, 2012 GMC 3500 pick-up, northwest on State Route 73.

The Honda CR-V drove left of center and struck the GMC 3500 pick-up at an angle before both vehicles traveled off the southeastern edge of the roadway into a ditch, according to a news release from the OSHP.

Bruggeman was pronounced deceased on scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office, the OSHP reported.

Dixon refused transport and was not injured in the crash.

SR73 was closed during the initial investigation and re-opened at around noon.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Clinton-Highland Joint and Wilmington Fire/EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-4.jpg