Community Care Hospice invites community to annual Hope for the Holidays grief program

WILMINGTON — This holiday season, Community Care Hospice invites the community to remember and celebrate loved ones at Hope for the Holidays — a holiday grief support program.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Drive.

For those experiencing their first holiday season following the loss of a loved one, the emotions of the holidays can be overwhelming. Hope for the Holidays provides the opportunity for those who are grieving to honor and remember their loved ones.

The program is open to any member of the community who is experiencing grief.

“The holidays can be particularly challenging for those who are grieving and trigger memories and longings for the past,” said Michelle Kessler, bereavement coordinator at Community Care Hospice. “We are honored and privileged to host the Hope for the Holidays program for all members of our community to remember and honor loved ones this holiday season.”

Hope for the Holidays is available from Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Centers, a grief and bereavement service of Ohio’s Hospice.

The event is free of charge thanks to the generosity of the community.

Because of limited seating, reservations are required and will be accepted until Nov. 22 or until capacity is reached, whichever comes first.

To make reservations, call 937-382-5400. When making reservations, please indicate the number of attendees.

To register online, visit www.CommunityCareHospice.com/Hope22.

Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 by a group of individuals whose mission is to provide superior hospice care to their community. Local professionals provide care for patients in a 10-county area surrounding Wilmington.

Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups. Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities.

General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_SM_CCH_20220923_HopefortheHolidays_02_073625.jpg