DQ partners with Laurel Oaks FFA

The Wilmington Dairy Queen Grill & Chill partnered with the Laurel Oaks FFA to hold a fundraiser night at the store. Fans could come to DQ to eat in or carry out from 4-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and DQ donated 15 percent of all sales to the FFA — a total of $600. The funds will help with scheduling and holding more leadership conferences. From left are: Sumer Payne and Autumn Newdigate, DQ managers; Rylee Ward, FFA vice president; Lexi Denney, FFA president; and Liz Huston, FFA Secretary.

