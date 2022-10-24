WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 17 and October 21:

• Andre Sharp, 34, of Blanchester, violating a protection order, sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. Sharp must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim. A court protection order in effect. So long as Sharp is complying with that order, this provision shall not be violated. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of the fine. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, drug paraphernalia, and domestic violence were dismissed.

• Gregory Kattine, 33, of Clarksville, two counts of aggravated menacing, sentenced to 120 days in jail. Additional offenses of resisting arrest, trespassing, and a third charge of aggravated menacing were dismissed.

• Trenton Ward, 18, of Sabina, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $340 court costs. Ward must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine.

• Rosa Dotel Sena, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Dotel Sena must take part in non-reporting probation and complete a three-day residential intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A speeding charge was dismissed.

• Amanda Willison, 35, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Willison must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. No ALS imposed. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Logan Frazier, 21, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Frazier must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A speeding charge was dismissed.

