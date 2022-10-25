Locals partner to help Kentucky flood victims

Community partners including Sugartree Ministries, Habitat for Humanity REstore, Wilmington Church of God, Wilmington Church of Christ and Port William United Methodist worked together to load a truck full of new furniture on Monday to be delivered to Hazard, Kentucky. The items are being donated to the Eastern Kentucky flood victims left devastated after the catastrophic flood in July. This delivery follows multiple semi-trucks full of water, food, toiletries and cleaning supplies sent in previous months.

Each of these community partners are dedicated to helping people, seeing lives changed and making an impact in not only our community…but in the world.