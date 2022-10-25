Murphy’s Monster Mash set for Saturday is free for all

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre will host The Murphy’s Monster Mash — a free Dance Party & Halloween Celebration — noon-4 p.m. this Saturday, October 29.

The event will feature activities throughout the theatre – games, pumpkin decorating, a reading corner, crafts, and trick-or-treating at each station, with candy and non-food items.

The Cincinnati Museum Center will be set up with an Exploration Station, and guests can dance on The Murphy’s stage for the costume contest and dance-off at 2 p.m. Free popcorn; and concessions will be available for purchase.

Following the children’s event, The Murphy Theatre will reopen at 8 p.m. for a showing of “Ghostbusters” (1984) followed by an after party at Charlie’s. Admission to the film is $10 at the door and includes admission to the party.

For information on either of these events, please call the Murphy Theatre box office at 937-382-3643, during business hours 11 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., stop by 50 W. Main St., or visit www.themurphytheatre.org.

