WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 17 and October 21:

• Rebecca Gentry, 41, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gentry must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A traffic light violation was dismissed.

• Nicholas Dewalt, 29, of Jamestown, O.V.I., sentenced to three days in jail, fined $675, assessed $170 court costs. Dewalt must complete a three-day residential drive intervention program. ALS vacated. If compliant, the court will suspend $300 of the fine.

• Jeremiah Furnas, 34, of Wilmington, aggravated trespassing, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs.

• Stephen Taylor, 31, of Sabina, criminal damages, fined $300, assessed $170 court costs.

• Shawn Webb, 48, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Tammy Jones, 44, of Blanchester, theft, fined $200, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jorden Widen, 19, of Galloway, going 108 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed $175 court costs.

• Kayjean Howard, 31, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Melvin Dulin, 40, of Cincinnati, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Dulin.

• Kyron Marlin, 47, of East Cleveland, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $180 court costs. The case was waived by Marlin.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

