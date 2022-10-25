CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Wilmington male for alleged assault at 1:53 p.m. on October 23. According to the report, deputies responded to a gas station on East Main Street in Martinsville/Clark Township for an assault incident. A 41-year-old Lynchburg male was listed as being injured by the suspect — an acquaintance of his.

• Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Wilmington male for alleged breaking and entering at 10:52 p.m. on October 20. According to the report, deputies received a report of a breaking and entering occurring at the 100 block of Branch Street in Midland/Jefferson Township. Deputies collected a hoodie and two pairs of gloves as evidence.

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 2:54 p.m. on October 22. According to the report, deputies responded to a suspicious person going into an abandoned house at the 100 block of West Main Street in Clarksville.

• Deputies arrested a 59-year-old Wilmington male for alleged criminal trespass at 3:21 a.m. on October 19. According to the report, deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Union Township in reference to a male subject attempting to gain entry into a residence through a rear door. Deputies collected two glass pipes and three lighters as evidence.

• At 9:19 a.m. on October 21, deputies received a report of an alleged domestic violence incident at a Martinsville residence. According to the report, the victim had apparent minor injuries. A 28-year-old Martinsville male was listed as a suspect.

• At 5:12 a.m. on October 20, deputies made contact with the driver of a vehicle for expired registration on State Route 730 in Wilmington/Vernon Township. According to the report, “during the course of the contact, suspected narcotics were located.” The report lists a 59-year-old Wilmington male as the suspect.

