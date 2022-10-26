CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, Oct. 12. Complaint/Follow-up.

Complaint received Oct. 3 “Claims employees smoking outside facility, several cigarette ends on ground and employees not washing hands after smoking. Additionally claimed several flies in facility.”

Investigated Oct. 12. Observed no flies at time of visit. Observed one employee smoking at arrival. Observed cigarette ends on ground and observed employees washing hands. Discussed concerns with Person In Charge. PIC stated hands are always washed after entering facility/changing tasks. PIC stated patio area and smoking area is cleaned regularly to remove trash/cigarette ends. PIC stated concerns with public and cigarette debris.

Follow-up inspection: Three previous violations corrected.

Non-critical: Black mildew/mold on walls/cove molding in walk-in cooler. 3-compartment sink dripping/leaking. Hand sink behind counter leaking all over. Kitchen floor tiles are broken. No manager certification available in food protection. Employee with beard making food and not wearing beard restraint.

Follow-up: To-be-determined.

• Dollar General, 1001 S. South St., Wilmington, Oct. 7. Complaint.

Received complaint Oct. 3, “Claims flies in store, especially in bathroom. Store is dirty, trash and product on floor created tripping hazards.”

Investigated complaint Oct. 7. Spoke with employee at facility. At time of visit did not observe flies. However, at time of visit, did observe dirty floors, trash on floor, and product/displays congesting aisle ways. Additionally, back stock cooler had heavy accumulations of dried spilled milk.

Critical: Paper towels unavailable at hand sink in restroom. Handwashing sign unavailable at hand sink in restroom.

Non-critical: Facility floors dirty throughout store (including back room). Floor tiles broken in back room. Trash can with lid unavailable for sanitary napkin disposal in restroom. Thermometer unavailable in back stock cooler.

Follow-up: Nov. 9.

• Harvest Home Catering, 1992 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 7.

Please provide test results from well water test. Annually private water system shall be sampled and tested for the presence of total coliforms.

• Ahresty Wilmington – MCI, 2627 S. US 68, Wilmington, Oct. 12. Follow-up.

Previous violations corrected. Thank you.

