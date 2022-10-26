Health Alliance of Clinton County meets, awards medical scholarships to 5

The Health Alliance of Clinton County met for their quarterly membership dinner meeting at McCoy’s Party House to acknowledge and award medical scholarships to five deserving candidates.

Following a welcome by President Patti Cook and a few words from Clinton Memorial Hospital CEO Lance Beus, all enjoyed a lovely buffet dinner.

Recipients of the scholarships were then introduced and presented with their awards. Awards were given this year to Earla Combs, Maeleea Hundley, Vanessa Rice, Alicia Reed, and Katrina Huff.

The applicants had applied through the HACC to receive scholarships that may be used to pursue a nursing career, become certified in their field of interest, or another medically related study.

The scholarship committee consisted of HACC members Patti Settlemyre, Frances Sharp, and Pat Richardson.

The Scholarship Program application is available yearly to anyone already working in the medical field in Clinton County and seeking financial assistance to advance their educations to better serve our communities.

The scholarships are made available through funds raised from events that the HACC sponsors and through donations made to this nonprofit organization. We have all seen the importance of medical care givers who have worked tirelessly throughout the recent health crisis, and we are pleased to offer these awards.

Guests attending from Clinton Memorial Hospital included Teresa Daniels, HR Director; Lance Beus, CEO; Matt Gunderman, Assistant Administrator; and Bradley Boggus, CFO. Special family guests included Marlee Combs, Jay Clark, Christian Rice, and Thomas Couch.

The award ceremony was followed by a business meeting which included an informative presentation by Pat King and Michelle Roth on another HACC sponsorship, the Cancer Patient Assistance Program.

Updates were also given by Ann Johnson concerning the HACC’s participation in their next fundraiser, which will be Saturday, December 3 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Building from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. as part of Homespun Christmas in Clinton County.

For further information on the scholarship applications or any questions about the HACC, contact any Health Alliance member or go to http://healthallianceclinton.org.

From left are Pat Richardson, Frances Sharp, Earla Combs, Alicia Reed, Katrina Huff, Maeleea Hundley, Vanessa Rice, and Patti Settlemyre. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_scholarship-2022IMG_1609.jpg From left are Pat Richardson, Frances Sharp, Earla Combs, Alicia Reed, Katrina Huff, Maeleea Hundley, Vanessa Rice, and Patti Settlemyre. Submitted photo