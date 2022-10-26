Friends of Wilmington Library book sale a success; ‘check out’ the ‘non-check-out’ book room

WILMNGTON — The Friends of the Library (FOL) would like to thank those who came to the book sale on Saturday, October 22. Despite the lack of category organization, or maybe the thrill of the hunt, shoppers seemed well satisfied.

The book sale provided an opportunity to introduce the public to the new FOL bookroom, located immediately to the left of the Wilmington Public Library main desk. The room is open during regular library hours.

There is no charge, although donations are appreciated. The books need not be signed out.

Since this is a new venture, some reorganization is required. We are working on it.

Jim Hayslip, president of the organization, designed the door logo and bookmarks. Susan Oberlin has been active in approaching schools and other organizations in need of children’s and young adult books. (If an organization is interested in receiving these types of books, please contact the Wilmington Public Library).

Jennifer Sabin displayed books at the recent Antique Fair at Roberts Arena. We hope to incorporate such activities with other community organizations. Actually, it does take a village.

The FOL new room allows the Wilmington Library to cut down inventory. That, plus the library being the recipient of many welcome donations, solves the problem of where to put them.

While one may have boxes of books from recently deceased Aunt Tilly, we ask that unless they are in good condition and relevant (“How to Manage Google 2010” is not); please dispose of them yourself.

The FOL thanks you for your support!