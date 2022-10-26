UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]

Thursday, Oct. 27

• Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.

Friday, Oct. 28

• Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

• Mobile Vaccination Unit of the Ohio Department of Health at Clinton County Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Offers: walk-in adult and pediatric COVID vaxx (ages 3+) — pre-registering is encouraged at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/; Pfizer COVID booster (ages 12+); personal protective equipment; COVID tests; and walk-in Core-4 screening (A1C, blood pressure, Body Mass Index and cholesterol (ages 18+). MVU is fully staffed and wheelchair-accessible.

Saturday, Oct. 29

• The Murphy’s Monster Mash free Dance Party & Halloween Celebration noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Murphy Theatre featuring games, pumpkin decorating, a reading corner, crafts, and trick-or-treating at each station, with candy and non-food items. Cincinnati Museum Center will be set up with an Exploration Station, and guests can dance on the Murphy’s stage for the costume contest and dance-off at 2 p.m. Free popcorn; concessions available for purchase.

• ‘Ghostbusters’, the classic 1984 movie, will be showing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Murphy Theatre, followed by an after party at Charlie’s. Admission to the film is $10 at the door and includes admission to the after party at Charlie’s Cast & Crew.

• National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Clinton County is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at: Wilmington City Building, 69 N. South St.; Blanchester Kroger, 1001 Cherry St.; and Uhl’s IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina. No liquids, creams or sharp objects.

• Trunk-or-Treat at Sabina Elementary School 2-5 p.m., also with The Sloppy Taco and other vendors.

• Friends of the Blanchester Public Library fall book sale begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29. in the library’s meeting room, and continues during library hours through Nov. 5.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Sunday, Oct. 30

• Craft show at Chester Township Fire Dept. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at 5580 SR 380.

Monday, Oct. 31

• Trick-or-treat night in Clinton County is 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 31.

Thursday, Nov. 3

• Clinton County Quilters quilt guild welcomes Moda fabric designer Deb Strain to present a program at the guild’s meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Assembly of God Church, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington. She will have her fabrics and designs available to purchase. Event free, open to the public.

Saturday, Nov. 5

• Kiwanis Club of Wilmington spaghetti lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St. Tickets can be purchased from members or at door: $10 adults; $5 children under 5. Proceeds benefit local opportunities involving children of all ages.

Sunday, Nov. 6

• Annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus as well as a ladies quartet. Free and open to public; no reservations needed. Special recognition will be given to all who served during the Vietnam era, and each will be presented with a special hat commemorating their service. Main entrance is at the back of the church, which is handicap-accessible.

Monday, Nov. 7

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May — at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker News Journal Sports Editor Mark Huber. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

• East Clinton High School/FFA annual Veterans Day Assembly at ECHS Tuesday, November 8. All veterans invited — arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 for the assembly. Program starts at 9 a.m. and lasts about an hour.

Friday, Nov. 11

• Murphy Theatre tribute to veterans: ‘Patton’ — the classic film starring George C. Scott — showing FREE for all veterans and their spouses, and $10 for general admission to public. Sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry “fee” is one non-perishable food item with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.

• The Stranger — Billy Joel Tribute featuring Mike Santoro 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Annual Hometown H0liDazzle and Illuminated Parade Saturday, Nov. 19 with activities and shopping through the day and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds east on Main Street through downtown and ending at East Main and Lincoln Streets.

• Friends of Clarksville 1st Annual Family Fest Chili Cook Off 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Vernon Township Hall, 228 E. Main St., Clarksville. Includes games for kids, raffle baskets, pie and cake auction, music, kiddie goodie walk and Save the Jail t-shirts on sale. All proceeds go to Restore the Historic Clarksville Jail.