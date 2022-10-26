CCHD: ‘Walk-In Wednesday’ vaccination clinics resume; drive-through clinics provided over 1,100 vaccinations

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District will resume its “Walk-In Wednesday” Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Wednesday, November 2.

These clinics will continue through the end of 2022 from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointments is needed.

Each clinic will be held at the Clinton County Annex Building at 111 S. Nelson Ave. Clinics will be held in either the Community Room or the Nursing/WIC Clinic. Look for the red “Vaccinations here” sign at either green Entrance B or Red Entrance C.

Vaccines available are influenza (flu) and COVID-19. Flu vaccines available include the high dose vaccine for those ages 65 and up.

COVID-19 vaccines available include the new Moderna and Pfizer bivalent (2 strain) boosters for those who have already completed their primary (original) COVID-19 vaccination series.

Some additional details:

• The Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is available to those ages 6 and up.

• The Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine is available to those ages 5 and up.

• Both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster vaccines are available after 2 months from completion of the primary (original) COVID-19 vaccination series.

• Both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine may be taken at the same time.

• Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Other flu and COVID vaccination times are available by appointment only. Call the Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot. You may also use the online scheduling tool at https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445.

Drive-through ends, over 1,100 vaxxed

In partnership with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, Engineer’s Office and community volunteers over 1,100 vaccinations were provided to Clinton County citizens in the comfort of their vehicles.

Special thanks to the Clinton County Agricultural Society for providing the host location for these six clinics this year. Due to popularity, the CCHD and our community partners are hopeful to provide these drive-thorugh clinics again in fall 2023!

The CCHD’s final drive-through clinic of the season was held this week, as over 1,100 vaccinations were done during the six events. The vaxx clinics resume inside next week with “Walk-In Wednesdays.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_row-of-cars.jpg The CCHD’s final drive-through clinic of the season was held this week, as over 1,100 vaccinations were done during the six events. The vaxx clinics resume inside next week with “Walk-In Wednesdays.” Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_directing-traffic.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_nurse-and-driver.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_prickett-and-car.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_CC-Health-District-3.jpg Submitted photos