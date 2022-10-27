Kiwanis, kids & WC ‘pool’ resources for swim lessons

WILMINGTON — Kiwanis swim lessons returned for the second series of 2022. These lessons were held at the Wilmington College Pool and utilized swim team members as lesson instructors.

Forty-nine students — ranging in skills from beginner to intermediate — learned valuable water safety skills during 12 lessons.

Clinton County Youth Council again gave their support by advertising to their after-school program students and providing financial assistance to participants. Other sponsors (listed below) contributed which allowed for affordable swim lessons to all who enrolled.

“We so appreciate the Kiwanis commitment to providing year-round swim lessons for the youth of Clinton County, and the Wilmington College Swim team for providing their facilities and expertise,” said Eric Guindon, Executive Director for the CCYC.

“I was excited to see how many returning students we had from our summer series and to see their water skills continue to grow,” said Kiwanian and Swim Lesson Chair Kirstin Harris “There has been so much positive feedback from parents, students and the community in support of this program.”

“My kids really enjoyed these lessons and gained a great deal of confidence around water and learned about safety. I am so thankful for the chance that they were given with their scholarships to do these lessons!” said mom of three Lacey Cottrell.

Danielle Hibbs enrolled both of her children in the summer and fall swim series. “I think these classes are vital for children,” she said. “Water safety and skills are so incredibly important for our youth.”

The next series of swim lessons will be held at Wilmington College March 20-April 19, 2023. All information will be updated at fb.com/kiwaniswilmington.

Thank you to Fall Kiwanis Swim Lesson sponsors Busam Ford, Bush Auto, Clinton Animal Care Center, Ferno-Washington, Fiesta Veracruz, Gold Star Chili-Wilmington, Groves Tire & Service, MELS Services Inc., Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance, Uptown Printing, Vital Fitness, and Wilmington Dental Arts.

