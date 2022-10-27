Murphy Theatre sets auditions for ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’

WILMINGTON — Calling all thespians! Auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear” — The Murphy Theatre Christmas Special — is just around the corner.

All are welcome to audition, from ages five to 500, and if you can make it to all the rehearsals and performances that are posted on The Murphy Theatre’s website, then head on down to 50 W. Main St. with a song in your heart that you’ve prepared, or just come ready to belt out a few bars of something a cappella, or sing with the assistance of their friendly accompanist — and there’s a pretty good chance you’re in! If you have a number of scheduling conflicts however, then maybe next year will be a better fit for you.

Auditions are this Sunday, October 30, from 2-5 p.m.; and Tuesday, November 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the theatre. No appointment is necessary, and you do not need to attend both auditions.

Not feeling the singing is your forte but still want to be involved? There are speaking roles available as well, specifically lines for the characters of Mom and Dad, both somewhere in their 50s-70s, and their daughter and son-in-law, both in their 20s to 30s, as well as a few smaller roles throughout the script that will be cast from the singers in the show. Script sides will be provided at the auditions.

There are also many behind-the-scenes helper opportunities available, so please reach out to let them know you’d like to help.

The rehearsal schedule is posted on The Murphy Theatre website at www.themurphytheatre.org starting Friday evening, and if you can attend all of the rehearsals as well as the performances, then show up to audition, sing a handful of words, then you could be The Murphy Theatre’s next big, Christmassy star … or something like that.

“Do You Hear What I Hear” is written and directed by Steve Burnette, with choral and musical direction by the one and only Mr. Ryan Hutcherson, and will feature members of the Clinton County Community Band as the show’s musical accompaniment, under the baton of Eric Stanton.

This promises to be the most fun you’ve ever had in the months of November and December of 2022.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Murphy-Theatre-logo-1.jpeg