CLINTON COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

WILMINGTON — A local man has been indicted on 30 counts of pandering to a minor.

John D. Potter, 67, of Wilmington, was arraigned in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on October 14. He is currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail.

According to the court affidavit, on July 26 Wilmington Police received a case from the Internet Crimes Against (ICAC) to investigate. ICAC had determined “21 known child pornography and/or exploitation photos were downloaded to an electronic device” at the suspect’s address, according to the affidavit.

Police determined the material contained images of juveniles ranging from six to 16 and the images were sexually explicit or provocative. Police noted the juveniles did not appear to be locals.

A search warrant was executed on July 27 at the suspect’s residence. Electronic devices were seized at the property. These included the suspect’s cell phone and laptop.

While being interviewed by police, the suspect allegedly indicated he got the material from the website “Porn Socket”. Some of the videos contained acts of bestiality, according to the report. Police located 400-500 photos and videos of child pornography containing sexually explicit acts and contained boys and girls ranging from one to 16 years of age.

“(Potter) stated users only know what content they receive after clicking the link they receive. Mr. Potter advised he does not receive sexual gratification from possessing and viewing child pornography. He advised he has received child pornography from various Porn Socket users and is well aware that there is a possibility that he will receive these type of videos when they are disseminated to him each time,” according to the report.

Police asked him why he continues to get onto this site when there is a possibility of receiving child pornography. Potter was “unable to provide a valid reason behind his decision-making,” according to the report.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Charles J. Sambuchino, 41, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of felony 1 rape.

• Deonzay T. Belcher, 25, of Blanchester, was indicted on one count of felonious assault and two counts of endangering children.

• Carla M. Long, 53, of Jeffersonville, was indicted on one count of failure to comply, two counts of vandalism, and one count of criminal damaging/endangering.

• Kendra L. Holbert, 20, of Fairborn, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs/prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility and one count of aggravated drug possession.

• Steven W. Black, 53, of New Lebanon, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, trafficking marijuana, drug possession, and three counts of aggravated drug possession.

• Craig A. Shaver, 44, of Wilmington, was indicted on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, two counts of aggravated drug possession, and one count of tampering with evidence.

• Elisha W. Collett, 28, at large, was indicted on failure to comply, having weapons under disability, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated drug possession.

• Scott T. McMurry, 44, of Greenfield, was indicted on improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

• Sonya J. Barnett, 45, of Wilmington, was indicted on one count of aggravated drug possession and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Adam M. Dunn, 19, of Wilmington, was indicated on trafficking hashish.

• Ryan S. Burlison, 30, of Columbus, was incident on one count of theft and two counts of forgery.

• Keith R. Goodwin, 67, of Wilmington, was incited on having weapons under a disability.

• Kenyette Nelms, 40, of Columbus, was indicted on having weapons under a disability and aggravated drug possession.

• Ricky Williams, 65, of Hillsboro, was indicted on drug possession.

• Ronald G. Brooks, 36, of Sabina, was indicted on aggravated drug possession.

• Kali E. Bartram, 24, of Hillsboro, was indicated on aggravated drug possession.

• Blaze C. Stockton, 18, of Washington Court House, was indicted on aggravated drug possession.

• Cassondra M. Richardson, 30, at large, was indicated on aggravated drug possession.

• Paul A. Pendleton, 37, of Dayton, was indicted on complicity of open dumping and obstructing justice.

• Woody’s Dumpster Rental LLC of Kettering was indicted on one count of open dumping.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-4.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574