Fall Festival fun and mobile vaxx unit at Aging Up

The Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington was held Friday afternoon and featured lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Also on-site at the Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave was the Mobile Vaccination Unit of the Ohio Department of Health. It offered walk-in adult and pediatric COVID vaccinations, personal protective equipment, COVID tests, and walk-in Core-4 screening.

