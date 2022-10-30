Murphy’s Monster Mash a Halloween smash!

WILMINGTON — The first Murphy’s Monster Mash — a free Dance Party & Halloween Celebration — was held Saturday afternoon at the theatre.

The event, sponsored by SFM Insurance, had free activities including games, pumpkin decorating, a reading corner, crafts, free popcorn, and trick-or-treating at each station — with candy and non-food items.

Guests could even dance on The Murphy’s stage for the costume contest and dance-off.

And the Cincinnati Museum Center was there with an Exploration Station and bats, hissing cockroaches and a very curious toad.

The staff and volunteers dressed in costumes to entertain the guests.

At night, The Murphy reopened for a showing of the classic film “Ghostbusters” followed by an after party at Charlie’s.

— — —

Photo credits:

Diane Bonecutter Garrett

Tina Murdock

Elizabeth Huber