Posted on by

Murphy’s Monster Mash a Halloween smash!

,

photo

WILMINGTON — The first Murphy’s Monster Mash — a free Dance Party & Halloween Celebration — was held Saturday afternoon at the theatre.

The event, sponsored by SFM Insurance, had free activities including games, pumpkin decorating, a reading corner, crafts, free popcorn, and trick-or-treating at each station — with candy and non-food items.

Guests could even dance on The Murphy’s stage for the costume contest and dance-off.

And the Cincinnati Museum Center was there with an Exploration Station and bats, hissing cockroaches and a very curious toad.

The staff and volunteers dressed in costumes to entertain the guests.

At night, The Murphy reopened for a showing of the classic film “Ghostbusters” followed by an after party at Charlie’s.

— — —

Photo credits:

Diane Bonecutter Garrett

Tina Murdock

Elizabeth Huber

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_dance-on-stage.jpgElizabeth Huber | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_volunteers.jpgTina Murdock

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_murphy-pumpkins.jpgTina Murdock

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_dessie-and-her-kids.jpgElizabeth Huber | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_kids-on-the-stage.jpgElizabeth Huber | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_girl-grinning.jpgDianne Bonecutter Garrett

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_girl-in-red.jpgDianne Bonecutter Garrett

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_ton-of-pumpkins.jpgDianne Bonecutter Garrett

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_DBG-3.jpgDianne Bonecutter Garrett

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_DBG-5.jpgDianne Bonecutter Garrett

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_DBG-6.jpgDianne Bonecutter Garrett

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_reading-pic.jpgTina Murdock

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_WNJ-with-marquee.jpgTina Murdock

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_dancing-on-the-stage.jpgTina Murdock