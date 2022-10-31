Chester Twp. FD receives $214K grant for equipment

The Chester Township Fire Department has been awarded a Federal Grant from the U.S. Office of Homeland Security “Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program” (AFG) in the amount of $214,000.

The funds will be utilized to replace the department’s current self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and related equipment.

Firefighters are required to wear numerous items of personal protective equipment. Although all items are important for protection, self-contained breathing apparatus is the most important, as it protects the firefighter’s respiratory system from Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH) atmospheres containing superheated air, toxic gases, smoke, and low oxygen atmospheres, all of which are produced by structure fires.

Additionally, SCBA protects firefighters to a great degree from incidents that may involve chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear (CBRN) releases, as well as emergencies involving other hazardous materials.

The grant funding will purchase 27 state-of-the-art Drager air packs. The new SCBA will meet both National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as well as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards for SCBA.

This grant would not have been possible without the meticulous work of Chief Charles Whipple, Asst. Chief Scott Flynn, Fiscal Officer Karla Collett, Captain Matt Traver, and Didi Everhart of Gatchall Grant Writing.