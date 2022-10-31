Kiwanis installs new officers, member

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club held the induction of a new club member and club officers for 2022-2023 by Division #4 Kiwanis Lt. Governor Barbara Mullinix of the Northridge Kiwanis Club.

Mullinix spoke to the club about her goals for Division #4 and the Ohio District Kiwanis Convention that will be in Springfield for 2023.

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club will have spaghetti dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, November 5 at Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E.Vine St., Wilmington. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children over 5 years old.

From left are: Ron Johnson, Treasurer; Kim Hiatt, Club President; Julie Garnai, Co-Secretary. Lt. Gov. Barbara Mullinix; Diana Huffman, Co-Secretary; Kirstin Harris, President-Elect; and Megan Curry, new club member. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_IMG_1612.jpg From left are: Ron Johnson, Treasurer; Kim Hiatt, Club President; Julie Garnai, Co-Secretary. Lt. Gov. Barbara Mullinix; Diana Huffman, Co-Secretary; Kirstin Harris, President-Elect; and Megan Curry, new club member. Submitted photo