HR pro at Rotary club

Tara McCafferty, human resources professional with SoFo Solution Focused HR, LLC, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Zckub which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room.

McCafferty is a strategic and innovative HR pro with over 25 years experience in supporting companies and top executives as they translate their business vision into HR initiatives.

Tara helps small businesses solve HR challenges including recruiting and retention; employee vs. independent contractor issues; employee handbooks; legal compliance; and other HR issues.

From left are Tara McCafferty, Sofo Solutions Focused HR LLC; and Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_IMG_1417.jpg From left are Tara McCafferty, Sofo Solutions Focused HR LLC; and Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Submitted photo