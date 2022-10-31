East Clinton/Great Oaks FFA members attend national convention, earn honors

Twenty-four members of the East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter recently packed their bags and headed to Indianapolis, where they attended the 95th National Convention and Expo.

Members attended two different tours during the convention, including Crazy Horse Hops Farm and the Hunters Honey Bee farm.

At the hops farm, members learned about the process by which hops are made and shipped.

On the honey farm tour, attendees learned about how beehives work, how honey is extracted, and they tasted honey that was made at the farm.

During the convention sessions, some of the members who have dedicated the most time and effort in the United States were rewarded for their hard work in different award areas like competitions, experience proficiencies, and more.

EC FFA members Teddy Murphy, Lydia Kessler, Jenna Stanley, and Kale Boeckmann competed in the National Dairy Competition and finished with a silver team rating overall, and with Teddy, Lydia, and Jenna rated silver overall individually. Kale Boeckmann also placed well with a bronze rating overall.

Evan Stewart also received an award — the honor of being a top four proficiency finalist for his specialty, Animal Production.

Our chapter is also extremely proud of our members who achieved the highest degree that a FFA member can obtain — the American Degree — members Holly Bernard, Maggie Mathews, Carter Carey and Alexis Rolfe.

Lastly, our chapter was recognized for being a 3-Star National Chapter.

Achieving their American Degrees were, from left, Holly Bernard, Carter Carey, Maggie Mathews, and Alexis Rolfe. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_kids-with-degrees.jpg Achieving their American Degrees were, from left, Holly Bernard, Carter Carey, Maggie Mathews, and Alexis Rolfe. Submitted photos East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter members attended the national convention and toured two farms. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_large-group-outside.jpg East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter members attended the national convention and toured two farms. Submitted photos Excelling in the National Dairy Competition were, from left, Jenna Stanley, Kale Boeckmann, Teddy Murphy, and Lydia Kessler. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_kids-arm-in-arm.jpg Excelling in the National Dairy Competition were, from left, Jenna Stanley, Kale Boeckmann, Teddy Murphy, and Lydia Kessler. Submitted photos