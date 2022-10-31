Local Briefs: Info meeting on Blan Schools ballot issue upcoming; locals earn OU degrees, honors; Westboro Road reopened; Port Authority finance committee to meet

Info meeting on Blan schools

An informational meeting on the Blanchester Local Schools temporary earnings tax on the November ballot will be held 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Blanchester Exchange.

It will be presented by school board member Jeremy Kaehler, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Westboro Road has reopened

The bridge maintenance on Westboro Road was completed on Friday as anticipated and the road was open to traffic on Friday, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

Locals earn OU honors

Four local students graduated from Ohio University in summer 2022: Holly Lamb of Wilmington, MSN, Family Nurse Practitioner; Hailey Stinchcomb of Wilmington, MBA, General Business; Jaimee Wipperman of Wilmington, MBA with Accounting Concentration; and Alyssa Stoops of Sabina, BSN in Nursing.

Stoops as well as Caroline Rhude of Blanchester were named to the summer semester dean’s list.

Port committee sets meeting

Clinton County Port Authority Finance Committee meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Port Authority offices at 173 Kavanaugh Drive, Wilmington.