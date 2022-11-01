Reserve your Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner; volunteer and/or donate

WILMINGTON — This marks the 27th year for the Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and this year it will be held at Generations Pizzeria at 100 Lowe’s Drive on Thanksgiving Day— Thursday, November 24.

Last year, over 1,500 dinners were prepared and delivered to Clinton County residents.

This wouldn’t be possible without many volunteers and monetary donations. Volunteers can help by donating money, volunteering at Generations Pizzeria, and/or delivering the meals to residents.

To volunteer, call: Arlafaye Carnahan at 937-382-2706; Tari Mabry at 937-218-2232; or Lorry Swindler at 937-218-6119.

Donations can be sent to Jo Ann Bartram c/o Wilmington Savings Bank, 184 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reservations are required for delivery, pick-up, or eat-in — please call Arlafaye at 937-382-2706; or Terri at 937-527-6627 or 937-382-7058 (Clinton County Homeless Shelter).

Reservations deadline is November 21. Delivery is limited to Clinton County.

Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

