Get home energy, water bill asistance

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months.

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts.

Clients can apply in person at Community Action, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining.

The program can also assist in fuel tank replacements, fuel tank testing and heating system repairs. The program operates from November 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Applicants will need to bring the following documents with them:

• Copies of most current heating AND electric bills (or account numbers)

• Proof of income for past 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Birth certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

Water bill help

The Low-Income Housing Water Assistance Program provides a one-time benefit to an income-eligible Ohioan’s water account. Clients can apply in person at Community Action, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service or need to pay to transfer service. The program began November 1, 2021.

Applicants will need to bring the following documents with them:

• Copy of current water bill or disconnect notice

• Proof of income for past 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Birth certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

For more information about the Winter Crisis program or the Low-Income Housing Water Assistance Program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.

*PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) Applications are currently being accepted.

*HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) Applications are currently being accepted through 3/31/2023.