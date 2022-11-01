‘Chili’ meeting of Blan Amicitia Club

The Blanchester Amicitia Club held its monthly meeting on October 27 at the home of Peggy Morgan.

Each year a theme is chosen so that the members can learn something new on a variety of topics. This year’s theme surrounds foods that have origins in Ohio — the program for this particular meeting was Skyline vs Gold Star Chili.

The group was entertained by the background and history of both companies. Members were served both chilis as well as delicious sandwiches and a raspberry cobbler provided by Joyce Kelly.

The club is a social club that meets to foster fellowship and an avenue to learn something new through a presentation at each meeting. The club has been in existence in the Blanchester community for over 75 years.

At the meeting were Judy Cottle, Marilyn Myers, Ruth Johnson, Cindy Petrich, Donna Gibson, Carole Haines, Bryanne Peck, Phyllis Oliver, Holly Drummond, Faye Burton, Terry Hoggatt, Joyce Kelly, and Sue Zimmerman.

Members of the Blanchester Amicitia Club gather. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_IMG_5584.jpg Members of the Blanchester Amicitia Club gather. Submitted photo