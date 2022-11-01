WHS FFA, Music Dept. to host Veterans Day program

WILMINGTON — On Friday, November 11 — Veterans Day — the Wilmington FFA Chapter and Wilmington High School Music Department will hold a Veterans Day program.

Veterans Day is a day we can express our gratitude to our family members, neighbors, and our school staff for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. and last until around 11 a.m. in the Wilmington Middle School gym.

Any veterans and their families in the community are invited to attend; they can RSVP to Ms. Gabrielle Cooper at emailing [email protected] or by calling and leaving a message at 937-283-7254.

