Local Briefs: Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit homeless shelter

Soup & Chili luncheon fundraiser

Instead of packing a lunch on Friday, November 18, enjoy great meal and help a worthy cause.

The Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter — “A Place to Call Home” — is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building.

Lunch includes homemade soups, chili, dessert and drink; cost is any donation.

There will be four kinds of soup and chili (try them all!): Chicken noodle, potato, vegetable, plus chili, a variety of desserts, as well as coffee, decaf, lemonade and water.

Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter in this, one of its primary fundraisers.

Thank you, Clinton County, for supporting the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. For more information, call 937-382-7058