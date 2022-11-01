CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7 p.m. on October 26, a female subject reported a temporary protection order was violated by a 36-year-old male. Both subjects were listed as being from Amelia. The incident took place at the 1100 block of Hale’s Branch in Midland.

• At 10:51 p.m. on October 27, a 23-year-old male reported two males stole a DeWalt tool kit from a truck parked on LaKelly Road in Washington Township. The suspects also reportedly ransacked the truck.

• At 6:46 p.m. on October 25, two female subjects from Oostburg, Wisconsin, reported $750 in cash were stolen from them. The report indicates the incident took place at a residence on Second Creek Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. A juvenile male was listed as a suspect.

• At 5:45 a.m. on October 21, deputies responded to a Meadow View Lane in Wilmington/Liberty Township. A woman advised someone attempted to enter her residence. Deputies later located a reported stolen vehicle in the driveway. The vehicle was a two-door 2014 camo-colored Chevrolet. The vehicle reportedly had a fictitious license.

• At 4:26 p.m. on October 25, a 37-year-old Milford female reported being the victim of identity theft. The incident reportedly took place at the 1-99 block of Main Street in Martinsville.

• At 11:47 p.m. on October 24, a 40-year-old Clarksville/Vernon Township female reported her LG K51 cell phone was stolen. A 45-year-old Clarksville female was listed as a suspect.

• At 5:39 p.m. on October 25, a 33-year-old Leesburg male reported being the victim of identity fraud. The incident took place at the 600 block of Gilliam Road in Liberty Township.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574