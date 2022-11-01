WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 24 and October 28:

• Christopher Charles, 32, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Charles must commit no further offenses for one year.

• Landon Conley, 21, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a menacing charge. Conley must have no contact with the victims and must commit no further offenses for two years. Non-reporting probation will be monitored. A second menacing charge was dismissed.

• Lyndsay Rittenhouse, 24, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Terrence Dixon, 54, of Dayton, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $55, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Dixon.

• Justine Rathburn, 32, of Newark, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Rathburn.

• Nicolas Paraskeva, 46, of Clarksville, going in a 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs.

• Michelle Johnson, 40, of Evansville, Indiana, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Johnson.

• Sebastian Friend, 28, trespassing. Sentencing has been stayed.

