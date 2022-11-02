Posted on by

Clinton-Massie High School honors students of the month

Submitted article

Clinton-Massie High School congratulates and recognizes its students of the month for November:

Freshmen: Daphne Woodrum and Danny Mefford

Sophomores: Reese Cockerill and Gleb Luce

Juniors: Elle Dunham and Cam Morgan

Seniors: Skyanna Baker and Jesse Woodrum

CMHS also recognizes its students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to the school and to the community. These students were nominated by staff members:

Caring: Hannah McGladrie (Shroyer) and Kennedy Walbe (McGraw)

Problem Solver: Jack Stingley (Kasten) and Kennedy Walbe (McGraw)

Responsible: Isaiah McCoy (Earley) and Shelby Robinson (Hales)

Willing to Learn: Alexa Cooper (Kasten), Noah Hawk (Sternsher), Koltyn Hughes (Seewer), Gleb Luce (McGraw), and Mason Martini (Seewer).

