Clinton-Massie High School honors students of the month

Clinton-Massie High School congratulates and recognizes its students of the month for November:
Freshmen: Daphne Woodrum and Danny Mefford
Sophomores: Reese Cockerill and Gleb Luce
Juniors: Elle Dunham and Cam Morgan
Seniors: Skyanna Baker and Jesse Woodrum
CMHS also recognizes its students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to the school and to the community. These students were nominated by staff members:
Caring: Hannah McGladrie (Shroyer) and Kennedy Walbe (McGraw)
Problem Solver: Jack Stingley (Kasten) and Kennedy Walbe (McGraw)
Responsible: Isaiah McCoy (Earley) and Shelby Robinson (Hales)
Willing to Learn: Alexa Cooper (Kasten), Noah Hawk (Sternsher), Koltyn Hughes (Seewer), Gleb Luce (McGraw), and Mason Martini (Seewer).