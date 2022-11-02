Hero Quilt committee busy, honors 8 veterans

Thanks to the excellent supply of handmade patriotic quilts donated by the Clinton County Quilters, veterans all around the county are receiving one of these quilts and a heartfelt, “Thank you for your service” from their fellow veterans.

Members of the committee are traveling the highways, streets and roads seeking out Clinton County’s heroes to present this small token of appreciation for their service to our country.

From left are Paul Butler, recipient John Arvai Jr., and Jack Rose. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_ARVAI-QUILT-PIC.jpg From left are Paul Butler, recipient John Arvai Jr., and Jack Rose. From left are Clinton County Quilter Judy Brach, Bab Baker, recipient Gary Cate, Jack Rose, and Paul Butler. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_CATE-QUILT-PIC.jpg From left are Clinton County Quilter Judy Brach, Bab Baker, recipient Gary Cate, Jack Rose, and Paul Butler. From left are Marty Marshall, Jack Rose, recipient Irv Marshall, Paul Butler, and Sue Marshall. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_MARSHALL-QILT-PIC.jpg From left are Marty Marshall, Jack Rose, recipient Irv Marshall, Paul Butler, and Sue Marshall. From left are Paul Butler, recipient Perry Reed, Jack Rose and Charlie Shoemaker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_REED-QUILT-PIC.jpg From left are Paul Butler, recipient Perry Reed, Jack Rose and Charlie Shoemaker. From left are Jack Rose, recipient Harold Schnatz, and Paul Butler. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_SCHNATZ-QUILT-PIC.jpg From left are Jack Rose, recipient Harold Schnatz, and Paul Butler. From left are Paul Butler, recipient Randy Whalen, Jack Rose, and Charlie Shoemaker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_WHALEN-QUILT-PIC.jpg From left are Paul Butler, recipient Randy Whalen, Jack Rose, and Charlie Shoemaker. From left are Paul Butler, Committee Chairman Jack Rose, recipient Russell Smith, and Bob Baker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_SMITH-QUILT-PIC.jpg From left are Paul Butler, Committee Chairman Jack Rose, recipient Russell Smith, and Bob Baker. From left are Paul bButler, recipient Hal Crites, Jack Rose, and Charlie Shoemaker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_CRITES-QUILT-PIC.jpg From left are Paul bButler, recipient Hal Crites, Jack Rose, and Charlie Shoemaker.