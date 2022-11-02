The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

The cases below are listed by: Case Number; Case Date; Case Address; and Open Violation & Notes

Oct. 17-31 — New cases and violations

#4306, Sept. 10, 2021, 262 N. Mulberry St. — 1717.05(d)- Water heating facilities. Critical violation addition- sent via personal service.

#4627, Oct. 20, 678 Bernice St. — Violation pending- bulk pick-up warning.

#4628, Oct. 20, 415 Columbus St. — Violation pending- eviction in process.

#4630, Oct. 20, 1111 W. Locust St. — 1720.02(a)(b)- litter, 1709.02(a)- sanitation. New violations- first notice sent.

#4633, Oct. 21, 292 N. Spring St. — Violation pending- leaf warning.

#4634, Oct. 21, 671 N. South St. — Violation pending- leaf warning.

#4635, Oct. 21, 170 N. Wall St. — 1143.02- outdoor storage, 1729.02(a)(b)- litter, 1709.02(a)- sanitation, 1308.01(l)- public nuisance. First notice sent.

#4567, Aug. 25, 100 Sparta Ave. — 1709.03(n)- windows, 1709.04(c)- interior surfaces, 1709.04(g)- interior doors. New violations- first notice sent.

#4394, March 22, Wall Street — Violation pending- new complaint.

#4105, Jan. 12, 118 E. Truesdell St. — 709.04(c)- interior surfaces, 1721.04(c)-ELEC system hazards, 1721.05(a)- ELEC installation, 1725.03(a)- fire safety: accumulation, 1701.08(a)(1)- general: unsafe structure, 1701.08(a)(3)- general: structure unfit for human occupancy, 1717.06(b)- plumbing- maintenance, 1701.08(b) – closing of vacant structure, 1709.05(a)- extermination: infestation, 1717.04(c)- plumbing system hazards, 1709.03(p)- gen prop main- doors, 925.09. – garbage to be placed in containers promptly. New violations- critical violation notice sent.

#4637, Oct. 21, 1057 W. Locust St. — Violations pending- leaf warning.

#4638, Oct. 24, 231 Thorne Ave. — 1709.03(n)- windows, 1709.03(b)- protective treatment, 1729.02(a)(b)- litter. First notice sent.

#4639, Oct. 24, 100 Hale St. — Violations pending- notification HUD.

#4640, Oct. 26, 211 Grant St. — Violations pending- eviction in process.

#4641, Oct. 26, 318 N. Spring St. — 1143.02- outdoor storage, 925.12- bulk pick-up, 351.03(a)(4)- parking (fire hydrant). First notice sent.

#2814, Aug. 24, 2018, 606 Silverado Dr. — 1308.01(i)- public nuisances- vacant unsecured, 1701.08(a)(1)- general- unsafe structure. New violations- critical board-up initiated.

#4641, Oct. 27, 1151 Brownberry Dr. — Violations pending- notification HUD.

#4643, Oct. 31, 185 W. Sugartree St. — Violations pending.

October — Closed cases

#4611, Oct. 5, Cross Creek Drive — 1729.01(a)- weed and grass removal. Closed case- resolved by owner.

#4613, Oct. 5, 77 Randolph St. — 357.02(a)- parking and storage- RV, 357.02(a)- parking and storage- RV. Closed Case- Resolved by owner.

#4615, Oct. 6, 217 S. Walnut St. — 1143.02- outdoor storage, 1729.02(a)(b)- litter 1709.02(a)- sanitation. Closed case- resolved by owner.

#4591, Sept. 22, 465 Belmont Ave. — 925.17- dumping closed case. Resolved by owner.

#4617, Oct. 6, 152 Kentucky Ave. — Closed case- dismissed.

#2981, Jan. 4, 2019, 405 S. Wall St. — Closed case- resolved by demolition.

#4499, June 2, 640 Cross Creek Cir. — 1729.01(a). Weed and grass removal. Seasonal violation closure.

#4514, June 14, 841 Ohio Ave. — Closed case- dismissed.

#4618, Oct. 6, 209 Doan St. — 1709.02(a)- sanitation. Closed case- resolved by owner.

#4608, Oct. 5, 1190 Brownberry Dr. — Closed case- dismissed.

#4510, Oct. 13, 1155 Peggy Ln — Closed case- unsubstantiated complaint.

#4572, Sept. 1, 2751 Progress Way — 1729.01(a)- weed and grass removal. Seasonal violation closure.

#4436, April 26, 385 Doan St. — 1729.01(a)- weed and grass removal. Seasonal violation closure.

#4489, April 19, Nelson Avenue — 1729.01(a)- weed and grass removal. Seasonal violation closure.

#4625, Oct. 14, 1052 W. Locust St. — Closed case- dismissed.

#4553, Aug. 4, 61 Reba Dr. Apt. D — 1709.03(f)- exterior walls, 1709.03(b)-protective treatment, 1709.04(c)-interior surfaces. Closed case- resolved by owner.

#4502, June 2, 558 Cross Creek Cir. — 1709.01(c)- vacant land, 1729.02(a)(b)- litter. Closed case- resolved by owner.

#4578, Sept. 7, 482 N. South St. — 1709.03(m)- handrails & guards, 1709.03(g)- roofs and drainage, 1143.02- outdoor storage. Closed case- resolved by owner.

#4621, Oct. 11, 577 Raleigh Pl. — Closed case- dismissed.

#4629, Aug. 15, 445 S. Mulberry St. — Closed case- unsubstantiated complaint.

#4622, Oct. 11, 145 Lorish Ave. — Closed case- unsubstantiated complaint.

#4623, Oct. 11, 610 N. Spring St. — 1729.02(a)(b)-litter, 1709.02(a)- sanitation, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- motor vehicle prohibitions. Close case- resolved by tenants.

#4636, Oct. 21, 466 N. Walnut St. — Closed case- unsubstantiated complaint.

#4626, Oct. 18, 785 W. Main St. — Closed case- resolved by tenant.

#4095, Jan. 7, 2921, 808 Center St. — 1709.03(g)- roofs & drainage. Closed case- resolved by owner.

#4619, Oct. 7, Lynne Lane — 1729.01(a)- weed and grass removal. Seasonal violation closure.

How to report

Potential violations — within Wilmington city limits only — can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/ or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-2.jpg