Local Briefs: Clinton County Veterans Day program slated; CC FCFC sets next meeting

County Veterans Day program set

The Clinton County Veterans Day Program will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11 at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of E. Main and S. Walnut streets, Wilmington.

Guest speaker will be Class of 2000 Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.).

CC FCFC sets next meeting

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting is 9:15-9:50 (business) and 10-11:30 a.m. (presentations and networking) Tuesday, November 15 at Clinton County Job & Family Services, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington

The public is invited. For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator, at [email protected]