BREAKING: Serious accident at US 68 and Orchard Road

CLINTON COUNTY — First responders remain on the scene of a very serious injury crash at US 68 North and Orchard Road.

Workers at Orchard Veterinary Care and local residents said they heard what sounded like an explosion as a semi-truck collided with an SUV at around 4 p.m. Wednesday on US 68, and they went out and attempted to render aid.

The truck driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries; he was said to have been talking and told people the SUV crossed the center line before striking him.

Another person who had just pulled into the vets’ parking lot said she looked over and saw the SUV cartwheeling in the air and the truck jack-knifed.

There is no official word yet on the two occupants of the SUV.

US 68 remains closed at Orchard Road.

This story will be updated as soon as more details are released by officials.

This semi-truck was one of two vehicles involved in the accident.