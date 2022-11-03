Bane-Welker accepting Toys for Tots

WILMINGTON — Bane-Welker Equipment is proudly supporting the 2022 Toys for Tots drive and will be collecting toys at all Indiana and Ohio locations from now until December 2.

“We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last year, everyone really got into the spirit of it, and we had customers and employees who used their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the children.”

This type of project aligns well with the Bane-Welker mission of making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

This year, the Toys for Tots project was initiated by Bane-Welker employee Justin Butler, a former Marine, who benefited from the program as a child.

“My passion for helping came from when I was a child and once received toys from this same program,” stated Butler. “It meant a lot to me then, and I wanted to help make a difference in children’s lives now. I feel very proud to be a part of a company who makes time for such important community efforts.”

The toys will be distributed throughout the local communities.

For more information, visit the Bane-Welker Equipment Wilmington dealership.

For more about the Toys for Tots program or to donate directly to Tots, visit https://bit.ly/3h8ctmG.