UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]

Saturday, Nov. 5

• Kiwanis Club of Wilmington spaghetti lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St. Tickets can be purchased from members or at door: $10 adults; $5 children under 5. Proceeds benefit local opportunities involving children of all ages.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Sunday, Nov. 6

• Annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus as well as a ladies quartet. Free and open to public; no reservations needed. Special recognition will be given to all who served during the Vietnam era, and each will be presented with a special hat commemorating their service. Main entrance is at the back of the church, which is handicap-accessible.

Monday, Nov. 7

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May — at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker News Journal Sports Editor Mark Huber. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

• East Clinton High School/FFA annual Veterans Day Assembly at ECHS Tuesday, November 8. All veterans invited — arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 for the assembly. Program starts at 9 a.m. and lasts about an hour.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

• Wilmington community blood drive hosted monthly by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 610 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 31 through Dec. 31 will receive the navy knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Thursday, Nov. 10

• Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Catholic Charities of SW Ohio partnering with local community distributing food at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. All families in need from the county welcome to attend. Picture ID required for registration, and once a year, a current piece of mail needed for proof of address.

Friday, Nov. 11

• Clinton County Veterans Day Program 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, Veterans Memorial at corner of E. Main and S. Walnut streets, Wilmington. Guest speaker is Class of 2000 Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.).

• Veterans Day program hosted by Wilmington FFA Chapter/WHS Music Dept. Program begins at 10 a.m. until around 11 a.m. in Wilmington Middle School gym. Veterans and their families invited to attend; RSVP to Ms. Gabrielle Cooper at emailing [email protected] or by calling and leaving a message at 937-283-7254.

• Murphy Theatre tribute to veterans: ‘Patton’ — the classic film starring George C. Scott — showing FREE for all veterans and their spouses, and $10 for general admission to public. Sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May.

• Church Women United celebrates World Community Day Friday, Nov. 18 in the social room of Lees Creek United Church of Christ, 57 Cox Road. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the meeting at 1:30 p.m. The church is handicap-accessible.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.

• The Stranger — Billy Joel Tribute featuring Mike Santoro 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Monday, Nov. 14

• Wilmington Expressives Toastmasters Club Humor Symposium 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Admission is free, in-person at Wilmington Public Library (Kirk Room), or at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/7592114266. Six artists of amusement will share hilarious stories. A panel discussion will reveal their unique approaches to embedding humor into speeches, presentations, and everyday dialogue.

Nov. 17-19

• Wilmington College Theatre presents ‘Urinetown The Musical’ Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Tickets at wc.booktix.com or for assistance call the box office at 937-481-2267 from 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

• Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit Clinton County Homeless Shelter 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Moyer Community Room, Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch includes homemade soups, chili, dessert and drink; cost is any donation at the door. Four kinds of soup and chili (try them all!): Chicken noodle, potato, vegetable, plus chili, a variety of desserts, coffee, decaf, lemonade and water.

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Annual Hometown H0liDazzle and Illuminated Parade Saturday, Nov. 19 with activities and shopping through the day and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds east on Main Street through downtown and ending at East Main and Lincoln Streets.

• Friends of Clarksville 1st Annual Family Fest Chili Cook Off 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Vernon Township Hall, 228 E. Main St., Clarksville. Includes games for kids, raffle baskets, pie and cake auction, music, kiddie goodie walk and Save the Jail t-shirts on sale. All proceeds go to Restore the Historic Clarksville Jail.