CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in October:

• Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones, 27, a medical assistant, both of Clarksville.

• Mark James Bartholomew, 27, an engineer, and Alexandra Nichole Foltz, 26, a PT assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Kaeleb Lee Bean, 29, a lineman, and Sarah Ann Milner, 27, a teacher, both of Sabina.

• Jessi Jamze Hale, 26, unemployed, and Audreyaunna Sue Elam, who works in connection, 30, both of Wilmington.

• Weston Mark Trampler, 22, a zoning inspector, and Emily Kate Tong, 22, a receptionist, both of Martinsville.

• Christopher Charles Sevier, 41, a plastics engineer, and Vanessa May Cornett, 41, a sales manager, both of Blanchester.

• Nathaniel Donald Clay, 32, a welder, and Jordan Rae Brewer, 30, a surgical assistant, both of Midland.

• Cole Christian Shigley, 18, a server, and Shiloh Rhema Shivers, 18, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Robert William Renshaw, 32, a project coordinator, and Melanie Anne Hope, 29, a direct support professional, both of Wilmington.

• Joshua Ryan Day, 44, a sales consultant, and Brandie Nikole Wiseman, 39, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Daniel James Suttles, 48, an electronics technician, and Kathryn Ann Howard, 47, a Social Security administrator, both of Clarksville.

• Marcus James Buchhammer, 38, a mechanic, and Donnell Yvonne Hurles, 31, a fraud investigator, both of Sabina.

• Joel Robert Harris, 38, who works in manufacturing, and Christianna Joy Yost, 36, an activities assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Marquavis De’Andrea Gates, 29, an engineering tech, of Grove City, and Breanna Nicole Wilson Honnerlaw, 27, a contractor, of Wilmington.

• Scott Donovan Wilkie, 29, a crane operator, and Emma Jane Mee, 26, a mental health specialist, both of Wilmington.

• Curtis Warren Speelman, 33, who works in maintenance, and Jamie Ruth Gustin, 29, a general associate, both of Lynchburg.

• Cade Mitchell McLarty, 26, who works in loss prevention, of Midland, and Cortney Leigh Wike, 25, a substitute teacher, of Fairborn.

• Earl David Weatherford III, 46, an account manager, and Sarah Elizabeth Lovitt, 39, a state tested nursing assistant (STNA), of Blanchester.

• Aaron Darnell Cody Sr., 59, a truck driver, and Tyler Shea Buchanan, 33, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Mindi Lee Stevens, 48, a dispatcher, and Kelli Renee Fulton, 52, a student, both of Wilmington.

• Ryan Zachary Hasz, 23, a technician, and Esther Renee Stookey, 22, who works with TriHealth, both of Blanchester.

• Kathy Jean Wolfrom, 51, of Sabina, unemployed, and Danielle Louise Connell, 40, of Rixeyville, Virginia, unemployed.

• Adam Christopher Germann, 24, a shipping/receiving specialist, and Tiana Micheil Washington, 22, a farm hand, both of Wilmington.

• Shawn Wesley Hedge Jr., 28, a machinist, and Kayla Lynn Criscillis, 25, a surgical technologist, both of Blanchester.

• Stephen Joseph Smith, 37, a truck driver, of Port William, and Darcie Jean Zeckser, 20, a vet assistant, of Wilmington.

• Noah Jordan Kreitzer, 24, an automotive painter, and Shawnte Nicole Morgan, 25, a homemaker, both of Martinsville.

• Kyle Gregory Baker, 37, who works at Amazon, of Sabina, and Crystal Dawn McPhee, 39, a pizza delivery driver, of Midland.

• William Matthe Conner, 33, who works in quality control, and Kayla Marie Chapel, 30, a stay-at-home mom, both of Sabina.

