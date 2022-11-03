Local Briefs: Shine a light for veterans; Blanchester to flush hydrants; pro-choice rally set

Shine a light for veterans

Local residents and businesses are asked to “Shine a light of support and hope for veterans” November 7-13.

Illuminate your home or business during the week to build awareness about services for veterans.

And remember, November 11 is Veterans Day.

Abortion rights rally slated

Abortion rights supporters will gather outside the Clinton County Courthouse on S. South St. at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 5 to show “support for reproductive rights and to rally voters for election day.”

Focus will be on informing the community about pro-choice candidates; speakers will include Ohio House candidate Dr. Jim Duffee and Kali Kurlz, spokesperson for Ohio Pro-Choice Movement.

Blan to flush hydrants

The Blanchester Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants daily November 8-12.

The water may turn colors during these dates. If water has color, let the faucet run until the water clears up.

If you have any questions, please call 937-783-2621 and ask for Water Department Supervisor Wayne Moore.