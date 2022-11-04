Throwback (FRIDAY): Facing up to pies

These are some highlights from the News Journal on November 3, 1975:

Nationally

‘Rockefeller steps aside for 1976 race’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller stepped aside today as President Ford’s 1976 running mate, saying he does not want to be considered for the Republican ticket next year.” The move could “undercut the planned presidential challenge of former California Gov. Ronald Reagan”, a conservative who had “gained early support among Republicans who still see Rockefeller as the symbol of GOP liberalism.”

Locally

• Two students from Wilmington College were pictured leading a “procession of 51 college representatives in the inauguration ceremonies of Dr. Robert E. Lucas as the 15th president of the college.” At his inaugural address to an estimated 650 people, Lucas said he intends to encourage two-year junior college students to continue their education for another two years at WC.

• Members of the Wee Welcome Daycare Class, 40 N. Lincoln St., paraded through downtown Wilmington in their Halloween costumes with teacher Linda Dunn and teacher’s aides Karen Watters, Mary Dent, Dawn Marlier, Nina Willis, Martha Athey, Carolyn Hewitt, Judy Mussetter and Ann Weller. Children were Tara Mull, Kina Ballanton, Letisha Murphy, Carol Hester, Heather Oliver, Roger Curtis, Loraine Howell, Lance Long, Austin Castoldi, Amy Myers, William Turner, Brandi Powell and Kristen Mitchell.

• Voters in Sabina would soon go to the polls to elect a mayor, with Harold Hill running against Edward Hodge. Council candidates were James Eicher and write-ins Karen Curl, Shirley Ann McVey, and Dwight Holmes, with Thomas Wood unopposed for clerk-treasurer.

• Wilmington College’s gridders hosted Findlay and the Quakers won 17-7 as quarterback Chuck Fischer complete 11 of 24 passes for 128 yards and freshman defensive end Reinhold Finkes blocked a punt.

• Mr. and Mrs. (Georgia) Chester Lansing of Midland were given a surprise celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.

• Snyder’s Hardware of Wilmington advertised a 12-inch, black-and-white “take-along TV” for $99.95.

Dale Adams, winner of Wilmington Halloween Festival pie eating contest, October 28, 1950. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.