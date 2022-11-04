City: Davids Drive phase 1 work OK’d

WILMINGTON — A new partnership and a long-awaited road project were announced at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Davids Drive

Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker announced they were on track to start phase one of the city’s Davids Drive road improvement work.

“I was extremely nervous (Thursday) morning because (it was) the bid opening for phase one of Davids Drive,” said Shidaker.

He told council they have $3.2 million in funding. Based on trends that he saw happening across the state, he was nervous the project could come in at $4 or $5 million.

“It came in just a little over $3 (million) … the apparent low bid. So, it looks like we’re in good shape,” he said.

He said that bid came from Fillmore Construction, which has worked on the Mulberry Street project.

“It’s full speed ahead,” said Shidaker.

Planning for this project dates back to 2019 when it was first brought to the city council. In 2020, Shidaker told council the first of three phases of construction would begin in 2023.

The first phase would start on the south side close to the Southern State Community College site, which is now owned by Clinton County. Phase two would lead them beyond Fife Avenue. Phase three would finish up the rest of the road.

Back in January 2020, Shidaker told the council that findings showed the asphalt and base would have to be constructed over again. Among the reasons for this was the truck traffic, along with the previous poor construction and engineering.

Water supply agreement

Council agreed to an ordinance allowing Mayor John Stanforth to enter into a Water Supply Agreement with the Fayette County Commissioners.

Public Works Director Rick Schaffer told council this was a big day for the city.

According to the ordinance, Fayette County is in need of additional water supply to support the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture battery plant and Fayette agreed to “purchase water and to share costs associated with withdrawing water from Caesar Creek Lake” with the city.

Also during council:

• Councilmember Michael Snarr announced the Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness would meet at 6 p.m. on November 30 in the Moyer Room at the city building. Snarr advised they were be discussing findings from a study conducted.

Some locals are hoping the coalition would find out why possibly out-of-town homeless people coming to Wilmington.

Several residents spoke about their concerns relating to homelessness and vagrancy/crime during the public input portion of the meeting.

• Joshua Engel was appointed to be the city’s representative to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). Councilmember Nick Eveland was the sole member to vote against it — not because of Engel, but due to concerns about the process.

Engel advised he will ask the CVB to look over the process and hopefully fix any issues.

Kirby Keltner was announced as the Sugar Grove Cemetery superintendent at Thursday’s Council meeting. According to Mayor John Stanforth, Keltner is the first cemetery superintendent since the city took it over. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_sugargrovesuper.jpg Kirby Keltner was announced as the Sugar Grove Cemetery superintendent at Thursday’s Council meeting. According to Mayor John Stanforth, Keltner is the first cemetery superintendent since the city took it over. John Hamilton | News Journal Joshua Engel was appointed as the city’s representative to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_ENGEL.jpg Joshua Engel was appointed as the city’s representative to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau. John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-3.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

Phase one to get underway in 2023

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574