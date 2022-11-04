CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Oct. 31.

Critical: Observed shell eggs stored above containers of sour cream. Person In Charge moved to prevent potential contamination. Observed low quat. concentrations at bar 3-compartment sink and kitchen 3-compartment sink, PIC increased to 200ppm for proper sanitation. Ice machine interior needs to be cleaned to prevent contamination. Found burger from previous evening in pan; parts were 46-51°F. Ensure cooling according to parameters.

Non-critical: Observed worker on line drinking from open cup. Ensure cup has lid and straw and is stored below food and food contact surfaces. Removed.

Follow-up: Nov. 8.

• Kairos Coffee, 1591 & 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 31.

Critical: Found sanitizer at a concentration below 200ppm for effective sanitation. Check the level for 200-400ppm before sanitizing dishes. Person In Charge corrected for 200ppm and will check more often to ensure sanitation. Food contact surfaces cleanliness: Found interior of ice machine needs cleaned. Found glass cleaner stored in close proximity to food contact surfaces. PIC moved to prevent contamination.

Non-critical: Found damp cloths not stored in sani water.

• Continental Manor Nursing & Rehab, 820 E. Center St., Blanchester, Oct. 24.

Non-critical: Shelving in Continental reach-in cooler has rust/debris accumulations. Dust accumulated on box fan in dish room. Light bulbs nonworking in ceiling light fixtures throughout kitchen. Wall (FRP panel) is not secure and cove trim is missing in dishroom and entry of dry stock. Cobwebs, leaves, dust debris, etc. is accumulated at window frame and screen in kitchen. (Window was open at time of inspection.)

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2816 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 17.

Non-critical: Food ingredients (seasoning, salt, etc.) stored out of original packaging missing common name labels. Corrected. Boxes of disposable supplies (containers, lids, etc.) found stored on floor. Exit door self-closer is not in good repair. Vent hood panels not in place during operation on portion of hood. Grease drops forming on edge of panels above grill. Handwashing signs missing in restrooms.

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 28.

Non-critical: Floors in rear portion of facility where wall and floor interface and floor in walk-in cooler need more cleaning. Equipment air drying. Found metal lexans with wet nesting. Allow to air-dry completely before nesting together. Found lexans with sticker residue. Clean thoroughly. Seal hinge in need of repair on fry freezer, so that food remains frozen.

• Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Oct. 27.

Non-critical: Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizer between uses. Cutting board on sandwich prep station has staining. Food debris accumulated under top lid of pizza prep cooler. Ceiling above sinks (mop) is damaged.

• Kim’s Classic Diner, 303 W. Washington St., Sabina, Oct. 12.

Critical: Consumer advisory and asterisks (on applicable menu items) unavailable. Identification and notification to consumers of undercooked food risks is required. Person In Charge stated will update menu.

Non-critical: Boxes of potatoes stored on floor in kitchen. Clean plates and bowls were not inverted during storage. Dust observed on vent panels of vent hood above range.

• Cape May Retirement Village, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 31.

Critical: Spray bottle with cleaner missing common name label. Person In Charge corrected.

Non-critical: Food debris and spillage in bottom of prep cooler (across steam well). Corrected. Ceiling light fixture missing(?) Storage room near hand sink at entry of kitchen, light intensity is low. Food paper supplies stored on floor.

• Cape May Retirement Village 2, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 31.

Non-critical: Food paper supplies found stored on floor in stock closet.

• Donatos Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 21.

Non-critical: Light fixtures missing shields above prep table and dry storage area.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Oct. 21. Follow-up.

Previous violations corrected.

