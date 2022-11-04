Local Briefs: SATH’s Breakfast with Santa

SATH sets Breakfast with Santa

The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be sponsoring its Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 West New Market Road, Hillsboro.

Reservations are required.

Breakfast will be served 9-11 a.m. Cost is $8 per child and $5 per adult.

Activities for the children include picture with Santa, making a Christmas decoration with the help of Santa’s elves and decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, all of which can be taken home with them. Adults can even start their Christmas shopping at our Santa Sale.

To make a reservation contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 daytime or Mary Kamphaus at 937-393-8550 evenings. Registration is limited, so don’t delay, call today.

You can also visit www.kampdovetail.com to make a reservation and pay online.