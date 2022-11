WILMINGTON — A Clean-Up Wilmington Holidazzle Event will take place between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, November 19. Volunteers will meet in the Municipal Building parking lot at 69 N. South St.

All clean-up supplies will be provided. Lunch will follow at Sugartree Ministry Center with food provided by Donatos Pizza.

Please go visit the “Clean-Up Wilmington” Facebook page for event details and more information, or contact Annen Vance at [email protected] or at 937-382-6509.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Clean-Up-Christmas-Event.jpg