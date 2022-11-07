WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 31 and November 4:

• Amy Lowery, 38, of Blanchester, two counts of domestic violence, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $340 court costs. Lowery must take part in supervised probation and seek health/drug counseling. Lowery will be considered for release after 120 days. Additional charges of criminal damages and three counts of trespassing were dismissed.

• Kara Ruth, 26, of Columbus, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Ruth must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Steven White, 31, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. White must have no contact with the victim and must take part in supervised probation. A criminal mischief charge was dismissed.

• Jennifer Branham, 46, of Cincinnati, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Branham must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Gregory Mitchell, 53, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Nov. 1, 2022-April 30, 2023, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Mitchell must take part in non-reporting probation for two years. ALS vacated. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Leeann Stacy, 37, of Lebanon, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stacy must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Austin Martin, 28, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Carol Parks, 40, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, expired tags, going 77 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Joel Luna Rosell, 35, of Columbus, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Luna Rosell.

• Anthony Durbin, 36, of Milford, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Durbin.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

