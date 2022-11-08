TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 312th day of 2022. There are 53 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 8, 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”

On this date:

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won reelection as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.

In 1935, the movies “Mutiny on the Bounty,” starring Clark Gable and Charles Laughton, and “A Night at the Opera,” starring the Marx Brothers, premiered in New York.

In 1942, Operation Torch, resulting in an Allied victory, began during World War II as U.S. and British forces landed in French North Africa.

In 1966, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected governor of California, defeating Democratic incumbent Pat Brown.

In 1974, a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed charges against eight Ohio National Guardsmen accused of violating the civil rights of students who were killed or wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings.

In 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede, but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.

In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice. Republicans kept their majorities in the Senate and House.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Bonnie Raitt is 73. TV personality Mary Hart is 72. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 68. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 61. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 56. Actor Parker Posey is 54. ABC News anchor David Muir is 49. Actor Tara Reid is 47. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 37. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 33.