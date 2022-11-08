2 die in head-on SR 73 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m.

According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck northbound on SR73 south of McCoy Road in Union Township.

Eric Thompson, 48, of Hillsboro, was operating a 2009 Mercury Mariner SUV southbound on SR 73.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Dunn’s vehicle traveled left of center and struck the vehicle being driven by Thompson.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene, the OSHP stated.

This crash marks the 12th fatal crash in 2022 in Clinton County with 15 lives lost; seven of those fatal crashes involved vehicles traveling left of center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind all drivers to drive sober, avoid distracted driving, and always wear your seatbelt.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg