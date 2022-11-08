Extraordinary nurse(s) honored at CMH

WILMINGTON – Brooke Rose, RN of Clinton Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

There were 16 CMH nurses nominated: Gabby Brinkman, Brooke Rose, Rachael Rose, Jackie Klisz, Rachel Perkins, Brandon Taylor, Shelbie Stroud, Brittany Parcell, Sami Hughes, Leah West, Sam Wendell, Renee Teague, Shannon Cross, Michele Teboe, Megan Nance, and Elizabeth Feazell.

Brooke, a nurse in Mother Bay Care Unit, was nominated for emulating the type of nurse all nurses strive to be — someone who pays attentions to the details and always makes time for the small touches.

A valued member of her team, she exhibits a high level of drive and positively impacts her unit, including patients, families, staff, and physicians.

Patients comment that Brooke checked on them often and anticipated their needs and was very attentive and caring. She is also known for always taking that extra step — she prioritized keeping her patients comfortable, explaining to them that she would be by their side the whole time and walking them through everything.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Ca. and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.

Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at CMH are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

Said Chief Nursing Officer Elaine Storrs, “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that.”

From left are Elaine Storrs, CNO; and Brooke Rose, RN
Nominees are, from left, Rachael Rose, Brooke Rose, Gabby Brinkman, Sheblie Stroud, Michele Teboe, Elizabeth Feazell, Shannon Cross, Leah West, Brittany Parcell, Jackie Klisz, and Megan Nance.